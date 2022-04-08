Raya open-house: Always follow SOPs, avoid crowding of guests, Premier tells hosts

KUCHING (April 8): Those intending to hold open-house events during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri must ensure that their visitors are within reasonable number and all must abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In stating this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said although the country is now in the Covid-19 endemic phase and many restrictions have been relaxed, he still calls upon everyone to take good care of their health and always observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

This was highlighted in his speech at the ‘Sumbangsih Raya 2022’ event in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

On the annual programme, Abang Johari congratulated the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development for remembering and appreciating the members of the military and security forces, as well as those from various enforcement agencies, who are on duty during the festive seasons.

He also noted an increase in the number of Raya goodies packs for this year.

“We hope that every year we could increase the number of goodies packs, meant as our tokens of thanks and appreciation to those in the armed and security forces, as well as from the enforcement agencies, for their sacrifice and hard work.”

Earlier, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the Sumbangsih Raya contributions this year comprised 11,500 packs, up from 10,050 packs prepared last year.

“In terms of items, this year we provide five types: ‘serunding daging’, ‘nasi impit’, fruit cake, ‘kacang botak’ and ‘muruku’.

“The suppliers this year were selected during a meeting of the Direct Procurement Committee of the Sarawak Women and Family Department; they consist of parties who successfully submitted quotations and had complied with all the set terms and conditions,” she said.

Fatimah added that the government, through the department, had identified the Sumbangsih Raya recipients from 10 agencies tasked with maintaining security, peace and order in Sarawak during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

The agencies are the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Prisons Department, Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Road Transport Department, Civil Defence Force, and Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela).

“Each Sumbangsih Raya contribution would bring great meaning not only to the recipients, but also to all parties who are directly and indirectly involved in the preparations.

“May such noble effort always get the support from all parties so that we can continue to appreciate the services and sacrifices rendered by those from our security forces and also the enforcement agencies.

“My ministry, through the Women and Family Department Sarawak, always strives to improve the quality and quantity of the contribution boxes donated by the government from year to year,” said Fatimah.

Sumbangsih Raya is an annual programme run by the Sarawak government since 1990.