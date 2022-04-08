SMC seeks proprietors to apply for e-billing, will cease paper billing 2023

SIBU (April 8): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has announced that it will no longer be issuing bills for physical assessment rates effective next year and urges property owners to register for e-billing.

SMC’s chairman Clarence Ting stated this yesterday and pointed out that the council is in the midst of sending out e-billing application forms for property owners.

He noted although there was an encouraging number of new registrations for the e-billing system, the cumulative figure only accounted for less than 15 per cent of the total private properties under SMC’s jurisdiction.

“The council has received an encouraging 1,065 new registrations for ebilling for the month of March, with an accumulated figure of 7,591. However, this accumulated figure, as of March, represents only 15 per cent out of the total 51,336 private properties registered under SMC,” he said.

He therefore urged the public to fill in and submit the e-billing application form to the council in order to enable the council to update their current year assessment bills into the system.

“By 2023, SMC will no longer give out physical assessment rates bill to property owners,” he emphasised.