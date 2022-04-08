SOPs needed to address expected influx of foreign workers, says Gerawat

KUCHING (April 8): Specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing foreign workers at points of entry (PoE) are needed as their numbers are expected to higher than other travellers, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

“In order to better understand the situation, a simulation study may need to be carried out in the immediate future with the participation of all relevant stakeholders,” the Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said during an engagement session with the Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (SOPPOA) on foreign worker recruitment issues earlier this week.

Gerawat clarified that international travellers, including foreign workers who have completed vaccination and tested negative for Covid-19 at the PoE, do not require to undergo quarantine.

However, those who have incomplete vaccination or tested positive at the PoE would be issued a Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

“It is important for employers to arrange representatives to receive and manage their workers upon their arrival at the PoE.

“On top of that, transportation services to send workers to their workplace or designated quarantine centre is the responsibility of the employer,” he said.

Gerawat further explained that operation of quarantine centres must have approval from both the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Labour Department.

“However, for those quarantine centres situated in plantations that have obtained approval from MoH only prior to the latest ruling are allowed to operate,” he added.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has published a series of Covid-19 related SOPs as a guideline to enter Sarawak, including issues related to documentation and entry status for non-Malaysians, particularly foreign workers.

The engagement session requested by SOPPOA was in response to the reopening of international borders by the Malaysian government that may have implications on foreign worker recruitment.

According to SOPPOA, the present process for foreign worker recruitment is tedious and time-consuming as a single application for recruiting a foreign worker may take from six to eight months.

In response, Gerawat said he has seconded Labour and Immigration officers who are in charge of data entry and processing of foreign worker recruitment to be based at the department so that the entire process would work seamlessly and cut red tape to improve efficiency.

“With such an arrangement, I am confident that all the processing times taken in current practice are able to be improved dramatically. For example, an application for Letter of Approval in Principle (AP) that normally takes up to two to three months can be reduced to not more than one and a half months.

“Similarly, application for new labour licence that takes one month to be shortened to seven days, whereas Calling Visa from two to four months to 30 days,” he said, adding that there will be progressive improvement over time.

In his opening remarks, SOPPOA chairman Eric Kiu Kwong Seng said oil palm plantations have always faced labour shortages as the work is labour-intensive, and the matter worsened during the movement control order period as no foreign workers were allowed to enter the state for employment.

“SOPPOA’s member companies faced critical shortage of workers at the time and almost all plantation companies were operating at half of normal capacity.

“Despite the announcement of reopening of borders, Sarawak oil palm plantations are not experiencing inbound foreign workers because of the continued reluctance of the Indonesian government to allow its citizens to seek employment in Malaysia,” he said.

Kiu extended his utmost appreciation to Gerawat for accepting SOPPOA’s request to discuss and enlighten its members on issues related to foreign worker recruitment, especially after the opening of international borders on April 1.

“The Sarawak government has been helpful in many aspects when it comes to assisting the industry during these challenging times,” he said.