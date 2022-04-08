S’wak Chinese federation okay with Sirim certification for non-medical face masks, wants prices controlled

KUCHING (April 8): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) does not oppose Sirim certification for non-medical face masks but believes the certification process should not burden consumers.

SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee said if Sirim certification is needed to ensure the quality of non-medical face masks are within the required standards, the government must control pricing.

“This is so that the people would not be burdened by the extra cost for the certification process and procedure.

“We do not oppose to the extra process to ensure quality control of the product but it should not burden the consumers,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Yesterday, the Ministry for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) announced that the gazetted Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Non-Medical Face Mask Order 2022 under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 would be enforced on Jan 2 next year, instead of July 4 this year as announced earlier.

Under this law, non-medical face masks must have Sirim certification and markings from Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd.

Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi had told consumers not to worry that the gazettement would cause a price hike.

He said manufacturers and importers had been warned not to use certification as an excuse to raise prices.

He added the law would also cover fabric masks that are non-medical grade.

“Now we are in the endemic stage, and the availability or supply of face masks is very adequate and we see that there will be more exports for our face mask industry.

“That is why we want to ensure that the Malaysian product has a standard. Sirim is accepted by the World Trade Organisation (WTO),” he said.

Nanta also assured consumers who use face masks without Sirim certification they would not be fined because if there is an offence, the fine would go to manufacturers and importers.