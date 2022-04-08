Texas woman injects chilli oil into cheating boyfriend’s condom to teach him a lesson

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned when a woman in Texas injected chilli oil into her boyfriend’s condom for two-timing her.

The woman, identified only by her first name Agustah, found out he was dating her close friend after discovering flirty messages between the two of them, Daily Mail reported.

The 29-year-old business owner then decided to inject her cheating beau’s condoms with extra spicy habanero oil in an attempt to get back at him for his betrayal.

After he got hurt from the condom, Agustah used habanero-infused ice to nurse the wounds which left him screaming in pain.

“In the beginning he was a dream, a gentleman. He was really nice to me and I fell hard for him.”

“I had my suspicions he was cheating when I found condoms in his car but he said he had them before we met and never got around to throwing them away.”

“I didn’t believe him and went through his phone to discover chats with my friend who I had known for over five years.”

Agustah said she got inspired to use chilli oil while eating hot food and infused his condoms using spices from her kitchen with a syringe.

“I used a syringe to inject habanero oil in his condoms and two days later, this clown came home holding his private area telling me he was at the gym and used a shower gel that is currently irritating his penis.”

“I played along and told him to lay down while I went to get ice. I like spicy cocktails and always make spicy ice to enhance the flavors. I took the ice cubes, put them in a face towel and helped him cool off.”

“After a while he started screaming and said the ice was making it worse.”

He later confessed to having an affair with her friend and apologised.

She has since ended the relationship. – Malay Mail