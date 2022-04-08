Yap asked to explain delay in flyovers’ completion

KUCHING (April 8): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has been taken to task; to find out why the delay of another two months of the flyovers at Mile 6, 7 and 10 when they are supposed to be completed this month (April).

Special assistant to Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman, Michael Kong Feng Nian, said it was Yap who had on Jan 10 told the public that the three flyovers would be completed by April as promised by the contractors to him (Yap).

“Now that Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has confirmed that the three flyovers would only be completed in June, it is incumbent on Wilfred Yap to find out why there is a further delay of two months for the completion of the flyovers.

“If Yap had gone down to the ground and talked to the people in Kota Sentosa, he would understand their frustration caused by the constant delay of the project completion,” he said.

The initial completion date was October 2020 but was then changed to June 2021 due to the MCO.

“It has since been extended to April 2022, May 2022 and now June 2022. The people are naturally doubtful whether it will even be completed by then (June) because of the slow pace of work and also the numerous extensions granted.

“DAP is now conveying these built-up frustrations for the prompt attention of the relevant authorities and Yap as the elected representative for Kota Sentosa.

“For Yap to simply push aside the collective concerns of the people by branding it ‘childish blame game’ is unwarranted and unbecoming of an elected representative,” Kong said.