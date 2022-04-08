Yong calls on Abg Jo to lower Petros’ fuel, LPG prices for Sarawakians

KUCHING (April 8): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has called on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to lower the price of petrol, diesel, and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders sold through Petros to benefit Sarawakians.

According to her, this could be done as Sarawak has full control in regulating the oil and gas resources in the state under the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.

She cited Abang Johari’s recent statement that the Sarawak government is unable to give cheaper prices for petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders because they are listed as controlled items and restricted by the Competition Act 2010.

“In my view, the reasoning given by the Sarawak Premier is baseless and a mere excuse. It also shows that the Sarawak Premier himself is confused about the applicable laws.

“In fact, under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2001, the price control scheme only prohibits all controlled items declared thereunder to be raised and sold above the ceiling price set by the government to consumers.

“In other words, it does not stop the controlled items, which include RON95 petrol and LPG cylinders, to be sold at any price lower than the government fixed ceiling price. In this circumstance, the Sarawak government has the right to lower the price of RON95 and LPG to benefit Sarawakians. It is not true to say that Petros cannot sell petroleum products at a cheaper price,” she claimed in a statement.

According to her, the Competition Act 2010 does not have control over any commercial activities under the Petroleum Development Act 1974.

“That means, there are no restrictions whatsoever under this piece of law for the Sarawak government to ask Petros to sell their petroleum products, which include RON95, RON97, diesel, and LPG cylinders at cheaper prices,” she claimed.

Yong said the Sarawak government has always announced that oil and gas resources found in Sarawak belong the state.

“As such, I see no reason for the Sarawak government not to offer better deals for Sarawakians’ enjoyment.

“It makes me wonder as to whether Sarawak government has actual rights and control over the oil and gas resources in the state when our Sarawak Premier tried to justify his restrictions in lowering the fuel price for Sarawakians using the federal laws,” she said.

According to her, not sharing resources with Sarawakians deviates from the purpose of the Sarawak government in setting up Petros.

“At the moment, there is no price difference if one were to purchase the petroleum products from either Petros, Petronas, or Shell. As a matter of fact, the decision lies with the Sarawak government on whether to offer cheaper petroleum product prices to Sarawakians,” she added.