10 Sarawak Table Tennis Championship players to represent state for national championship in KL this June

SIBU (April 9): Ten players from the Sarawak Table Tennis Championship will be selected to represent the state for the Youth National Ping Pong Championship in Kuala Lumpur slated in June this year.

According to Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) central zone head Mikar Changgan, five male and five female players respectively will be selected.

The three-day tournament held at the Sibu Table Tennis Stadium was organised by the Table Tennis Association of Sarawak (TTAS) and saw the participation of 43 players statewide.

“This competition will serve as a platform to select athletes to represent Sarawak in the Youth National Ping Pong Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur this June.

“Five best male and female players respectively will be selected to represent the state at the national-level competition,” Mikar told reporters after the opening ceremony of the championship here last night.

He said the tournament was also good exposure for players to showcase and hone their skills, after a lapse of two years as competitions had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also disclosed two Sarawakian table tennis players, namely Alice Chang and Karen Lynn, had been shortlisted for the national squad to compete in the coming SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“We hope they can make the cut for the Malaysian team.”

Adding on, Mikar recalled that one time, Sarawak produced many top players competing at the national-level competition.

In this regard, he expressed his fervent hope for Sarawak to regain its glory days.

He said currently, some 200 athletes across Sarawak are undergoing SSC’s development programme for table tennis.

“Table tennis has a bright future, provided all quarters work in concert,” he said.

During the opening ceremony, TTAS vice-chairman Dr Clement Chen also spoke at the function.

TTAS deputy chairman Paul Ling was also present at the event.