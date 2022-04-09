Acting police commissioner visits children of electrocuted couple, ailing personnel

KUCHING (April 9): The Sarawak Police Contingent led by acting police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata yesterday visited the children whose parents died of electrocution in Cameron Highlands on March 10.

Mancha was accompanied by his wife, Datin Jennita William who is the acting chairperson for the Sarawak Police Family Association (Perkep).

During the visit, cash assistance and other essential items were presented to the three children, Elisa Olivia (10), Joseph Rayyan (8) and Magdalena (2) at their home in Kampung Sungai Tapang, Padawan.

The children are now under the care of their uncle, Sergeant Boss Kinchon who is attached to the Kuching district police headquarters.

Mancha then visited Sergeant Grete Nanang at his residence in Puncak Borneo and presented him some tokens of contributions. Grete, attached to the central police station, is on sick leave due to a stroke.

Also present during the visit was Head of Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department SAC Lukas Aket and wife Lilin Gindip who is also the Perkep Sarawak social bureau head.