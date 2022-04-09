Be transparent about MA63 negotiations, Baru urges state govt

LAWAS (April 9): The state government has been called to be transparent about its ongoing negotiations on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with the federal government, including what has transpired at these meetings.

In making this call, Selangau MP Baru Bian stressed that every Sarawakian has a stake in the outcome of these negotiations and therefore deserves to be informed about the progress.

“I refer to the comment by Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali that negotiations between the Sarawak government and federal government on MA63, including education autonomy, are ongoing but there is yet to be any decision made.

“Every Sarawakian has a stake in the outcome of these negotiations and deserves to be informed about the progress — more than just a vague statement of this sort that is regularly given by the Deputy Minister,” he said in a statement today.

Baru, who is also Ba’ Kelalan assemblyman, pointed out such statements are very disappointing for Sarawakians, who are aware that these “so-called negotiations” have been going on for a very long time without any updates or conclusions.

He added when Pakatan Harapan was in power for 22 months, they had managed to resolve 17 out of 21 issues which were put up for negotiations.

However, the subsequent Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have made little progress on the outstanding matters.

“Sarawakians are asking how much longer the negotiations are going to take. In Sarawak, there are many children who are denied access to education because of various issues mainly to do with citizenship,” he said.

Baru lamented that if Sarawak was given education autonomy, it would have the prerogative or discretion to allow stateless or undocumented children to attend public school, which may be subject to some payment of special fees.

“The longer the negotiations take, the longer these stateless children have to wait until they are allowed to return to school without being imposed with high school fees or worse still, lose out on schooling altogether.

“The long-standing problems faced by stateless Sarawakians can only be resolved expeditiously when we have some autonomous rights over this function of the Home Ministry,” Baru said.

He said the task of investigating and deciding on the status of the people here should rightfully fall on Sarawak as it know the problems and backgrounds of its people.

“The civil servants in Putrajaya are too far removed from the realities faced by our people, especially the rural population, to be able to understand and emphatise with them.

“There is therefore no sense of urgency to resolve the citizenship issues faced by the stateless,” he said.

He said this could be proved with four strong cases involving the stateless and elderly former Border Scouts in Lawas, who have waited a lifetime to be recognised as Malaysians.

Baru added he had previously proposed four ministries, or part of their function, be devolved to Sarawak namely education, health, infrastructure under the Works Ministry, and part of the Home Ministry.

“With the devolvement, Sarawak will also be able to decide on our own educational policies and the priorities of our infrastructure programme such as our road infrastructure which is far behind that in West Malaysia,” he said.