Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu beauty pageant returns after two-year hiatus

KUCHING (April 9): The Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu beauty pageant is back this year after a two-year absence, said its organising chairman John Pata James Jumin.

He said the beauty pageant is organised as the main event for the revived Gawai Tematu Carnival at Kampung Tematu, a Bidayuh village near Kuching.

“Following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that Malaysia has entered the transition to the endemic phase, we decided to hold the seventh edition of this carnival and beauty pageant this year.

“The theme for this year is ‘Adat Bidoyoh Puun Idip Bimadis’, which means Bidayuh Tradition as the Core of Our Community. Apart from the beauty pageant, other activities include exhibitions by government and non-government agencies, sales of agricultural products, food and others,” he said.

On the Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu beauty pageant, he said the competition is open to Bidayuh girls from around Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Padawan, Siburan, Penrissen and Serian, aged 18 to 28, single and with a height of 157cm and above.

“The entry fee is RM100 and is non-refundable. The closing date is May 8.”

He explained the forms will be available online through Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu and Gawai Tematu Carnival’s Facebook page.

He also said entry forms can be obtained from him by contacting him at 019-8259395 or Leonora (016-8723236).

“The winner will take home RM1,500. The first runner-up will pocket RM1,300 while third place gets RM1,000. All participants will get a crown, bouquet, sash, trophy, hamper and certificate of participation.

“Consolation prizes are in the form of RM100, hamper and certificate of participation.

“Miss Talent, Miss Tourism, Miss Popularity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Best Costume and Miss Traditional will each receive RM200, a trophy and a sash,” he said.

He welcomed everyone to Kampung Tematu to visit the carnival and witness the beauty pageant which will be held in strict compliance with standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19.