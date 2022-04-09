Board: Only listed contractors can provide gravesite-related services at Samariang Muslim cemetery

KUCHING (April 9): The Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) has stressed that as the operating agency of the Samariang Muslim cemetery here, it has never sanctioned anyone – not even its own staff – to provide any tombstone and gravesite repair or cleaning services.

What it does have is a panel of appointed contractors tasked with matters related to the making and repairing of tombstones and ‘napor’ (grave markers) at the cemetery.

The board issued this statement in a Facebook post yesterday, in reference to a separate post about certain irresponsible quarters committing fraud with regard to the services of cleaning and repairing the tombstones at the Samariang Muslim cemetery.

“Any matter regarding the making and repairing of tombstones and ‘napor’ at the Samariang Muslim cemetery needs to be done through LAKMNS’ panel of appointed contractors, and not from those not listed by the board.

“In this regard, the LAKMNS is not associated with and responsible for any transaction between the panel contractors and the public, namely the next-of-kin.

“Whatever understanding and agreement reached are the responsibility of the next-of-kin and also the contractor,” it said.

Nonetheless, LAKMNS advised the public to always be cautious in matters involving the manufacture of tombstones and ‘napor’ to avoid bad situations such as scams.

“It is highly recommended for the public to always refer to the Cemetery Department of LAKMNS with regard to any matter involving Samariang Muslim cemetery,” said the board.