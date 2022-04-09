Cigarettes worth over RM400,000 from Indonesia seized

TAWAU (April 9): The Joint Task Force 2 foiled a syndicate’s attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes into the country at Kampung Sri Aman here on Thursday.

Its commander, Brigadier General Abdul Karim Ahmad said 3,420 cartons of cigarettes worth RM410,200 were seized from two vans in a 9pm raid on April 7.

He said acting on a tip-off, JTF-2 teams spotted two suspicious vans in the area and upon inspection found the contraband cigarettes.

No arrest was made as the suspects managed to flee the scene upon seeing JTF-2 teams, said Abdul Karim.

“These items might have been smuggled in from Indonesia and meant for sales in Tawau district,” he said.

The cigarettes and the two vans, which were worth another RM216,000, were handed to the Tawau police for further action, he said.

“The total seizure is worth about RM626,200,” Abdul Karim added.