Dr Annuar Rapaee to defend his PBB vice president post

SIBU (April 9): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee has announced his intention to defend his post at the Sarawak PBB convention this coming June.

Dr Annuar, who is also Nangka assemblyman, made the announcement at the PBB Nangka branch tri-annual general meeting here today.

As Nangka assemblyman, he was automatically elected as the branch chairman in accordance to the party’s constitution.

The Sarawak Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister had previously won the vice president’s post at the Sarawak PBB convention in 2018 after securing 764 votes.

“I will contest to defend the post that I have had since 2018. I am not contesting for other posts,” he added. – Bernama