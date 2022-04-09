Fatimah: Office of the Premier of Sarawak to issue temporary documentation to eligible stateless children

KUCHING (April 9): The Office of the Premier of Sarawak will be issuing temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution to support them in having access to education and health facilities.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the state cabinet had decided to provide whatever form of assistance within its power to such stateless children in the state.

“It is to be stressed, however, that this exercise and the issuance of the temporary documentation is only meant for the specific purpose of facilitating or assisting the stateless person in apply for access to education and health facilities in the state.

“It is not a representation nor a promise in any way whatsoever as a means of obtaining Malaysian citizenship, which the state government appreciates is a power vested in the federal government,” said Fatimah.

She made this call in a press conference after officiating the Kuching Autism Association’s autism awareness programme and book launch at the State Library, Petra Jaya here today.

Fatimah added having access to basic health and education facilities is a fundamental human right, and nobody should be deprived of these rights.

