Jaul: Serian Sarawak Service Centre continuously improves to provide best service

SERIAN (April 9): The new Sarawak Service Centre here is continuously improving to provide the best services to the people, says State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

“This centre has been operating for six months and during this time, we need feedback from the people in terms of the quality of the services so that the centre can fulfill their needs.

“If there are weaknesses, we would improve from time to time towards providing accessible and speedy services,” he told the media after performing the official opening of the centre at the State Government Administrative Centre-Serian Division here yesterday.

Jaul, Serian Division Resident Tuah Suni and other distinguished guests who visited the centre’s service counters were satisfied with services offered.

It is learnt that the centre serves an average of 300 to 500 people daily, and has provided services to 28,828 people involving 41,962 transactions since the soft opening in October last year.

Adding on, Jaul said all the five service centres, namely those in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Sibu and Miri, had served a total of 1,181,836 people involving 1,919,418 transactions.

He expected the number of people served to increase.

Open Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 5pm daily, and closed on Sundays and public holidays, the Sarawak Service Centre here provides 51 types of services from 38 state agencies from various ministries, departments, local governments and government-linked companies (GLCs).