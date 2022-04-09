KPDNHEP conducts ‘Ops Pantau’ throughout Ramadan and upcoming Hari Raya

LAWAS (April 9): Two traders here would be taken action in violation of Price Control Act and Anti Profiteering Act during ‘Ops Pantau’, held in conjunction with Ramadan, conducted by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Limbang.

KPDNHEP Limbang head Pulnama Tarah in a statement yesterday said that 263 premises in the district have been checked, including 129 traders at Ramadan bazaar.

“Under the “Ops Pantau”, two traders have been found hiking the price of goods and violating the Price Control Act and Anti Profiteering Act,” he said, adding that the price-check inspection will be continued throughout the month of Ramadan and upcoming Hari Raya.

This will ensure that consumers’ rights are protected and enable KPDNHEP to monitor supplies of daily necessities as well as to ensure no hike in prices of controlled items, he added.