Kuching MP extends more funds to upgrade Tanah Puteh Clinic

KUCHING (April 9): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii will be allocating some funds to upgrade the existing toilet facilities in Tanah Puteh Health Clinic here.

He announced this after he and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong visited the clinic recently to observe conditions of the facilities there.

“This time round we inspected the toilets for the patients and staff on the ground floor. We received multiple complaints that it is a bit too small and not OKU (individuals with special needs) friendly. In the women’s toilet, currently there are only squatting toilets which is very inconvenient especially to elderly patients. We received complaints that a few patients also fell in the toilet due to its condition.

“So we will be looking at engaging a few contractors to view the toilets and draw up proper plans and quotations to upgrade the toilets. From there my office will allocate some funds for it including for the need to upgrade some of the piping in the clinic.

“We want to ensure that the staff and patients get the best facility possible during their visit to the clinic. This is to also avoid any unwanted accidents in the toilet as well,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Dr Yii said more than RM220,000 has been allocated for the clinic for refurbishing, repainting, upgrading the air-conditioning, purchasing dental and medical equipment and supplies, and building an outdoor awning so that ambulances can drop patients under a shade as well as for patients to wait outside even when its raining.

Aside from that, he revealed that Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and face masks were provided to the clinic during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, and funds allocated to upgrade other clinic facilities such as Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Covid-19 screening bay area by putting up barriers to ensure water did not flow into the area and flood up the place especially when it rains.

“The Tanah Puteh Health Clinic is a government clinic with a long history. Its location happens to be in the middle of the Bandar Kuching Parliamentary Constituency. Many doctors have also served in this government clinic for many years.

“I always emphasise that medical staff are at the forefront of medical care, so their welfare must be paid attention to in order to provide better quality medical services to the people and patients.

“We just want to try our best to provide a better environment so that the medical staff can also provide better quality medical services to the people and patients,” he added.