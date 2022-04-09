KWB, contractor urged to clean dirty road to Taman Harmoni

KUCHING (April 8): Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi has instructed Kuching Water Board and contractor of the Jalan Batu Kawa/Jalan Matang water supply upgrading project to clear the mud on the main road leading to Taman Harmoni.

The works on the said project has resulted in piles of mud on the road, making it difficult for residents of the 800 residential houses to pass through.

Julaihi, accompanied by Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, KWB general manager Rodziah Mohamad and JBALB director Chang Kuet Shian, made a surprise working visit to the project site yesterday morning to monitor the progress of the project and act on the complaints from the public.

The Jalan Batu Kawa/Matang water supply project is aimed at improving the water pressure in Matang and Rampangi areas.

Julaihi also visited the high level tank and Samariang booster pump station.