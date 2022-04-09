Lee advises teachers to be prepared for full capacity learning

MIRI (April 9): Teachers here are advised to be prepared for full capacity in-person teaching and learning starting April 18.

While officiating the Miri Division Chinese School Teachers’ Association annual general meeting today, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said it is crucial teachers upgrade by attending courses.

“I was told that the association is planning two such courses for members to help teachers improve themselves.

“Teachers’ no longer teach from text books according to the syllabus. As the world is moving towards digitalization, the usage of computers and related knowledge is crucial. Teachers have to catch up to provide relevant teaching materials to students,” said Lee.

As a show of support, Lee pledged RM20,000 to hold such courses for teachers.

According to association chairman Lai Cheo Tian, the online courses planned are ‘Creative Mathematics’ teaching course on Aug 27 and ‘How to keep students from sleeping during lesson’ training course on Sept 24. All members are encouraged to participate.

At the AGM cum lunch gathering, Lee also presented certificates of appreciation to members for their contribution to the association.