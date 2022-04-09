Nurul’s ‘Apam Jepun’ sells like hot cake during Ramadan

KAPIT (April 9): ‘Apam Jepun’ are literally selling like hot cakes here.

The snack is unique and very special and the inspiration behind it is a teenager by the name of Nurul Asshira Zafari from Kpg Muhibbah Bletih.

The ingredients are flour, egg and cheese baked over a hot pan. The round-shaped ‘Apam Jepun’ is delicious, soft, a little bit sweet and certainly a good appetizer for break of fast after a day of fasting.

Nurul sells five pieces for RM3, and judging from the long queue in front of her stall, the cake is certainly popular among her customers made up of all races and religions here.

There are Malays, Dayak and Chinese customers who wait patiently for their turn to order.

Nurul is one of 28 enterprising vendors who operates a Ramadan stall at the walkway opposite the Post Office in Jalan Teo Chow Beng here.

Nurul’s mother also operates a Ramadan stall at Gelanggang Kenyalang, specialising in deep fried ‘roti canai’.

The duo is a feature at each Ramadan month here to earn extra income. On other days, Nurul plays assistant to her mother in running a food and snack stall.

“I acquired this skill to bake ‘Apam Jepun’ from my mother, who unfortunately has to stay at home today to look after my ailing grandmother.

“I am happy with the support from my customers so far. Most of them are repeated customers. I can only bake 100 to 150 pieces a day, starting at noon and ending at 3pm,” she said.

The month long Ramadan bazaar is organised by Saberkas Unit Kapit District, which opens daily from noon till 5pm.

Among food on offer are laksa, barbequed beef, chicken and mutton, chicken wing, cakes, mixed drinks, fried mee hun, fried mee, fried kuih kiew, fried rice, satay, glutinous rice and smoked fish.