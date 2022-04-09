Organiser drops Unduk Ngadau from name of beauty pageant

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): Real Beauty (RB) has changed the name of its beauty contest from RB Unduk Ngadau to Real Beauty Miss Kaamatan-Arby Products Model Search.

Its chief executive officer, Rejanah Bahanda, said this is to ensure against any misunderstanding.

Rejanah stressed thst the purpose of the competition is to discover the New face of Arby Product.

She said the name change was decided after chairperson of the Unduk Ngadau pageant contest, Joanna Kitingan, made a statement about the usage of “Unduk Ngadau”.

The term ‘Unduk Ngadau’ has been registered with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) to protect the cultural pageant from being misused, as it has in the past.

Joanna said although the term had already been registered with MyIPO, it is still being misused by other private pageant organisers.

“As the chairperson of the Unduk Ngadau for many years and having researched the last 62 years of the Unduk Ngadau, I was shocked to see another beauty organisation using the word ‘Real Beauty Unduk Ngadau 2022’”, said Joanna in a statement recently .

“Real Beauty Unduk Ngadau does not refer to the real beauty of Unduk Ngadau but using our company’s name itself Real Beauty Sdn Bhd,” said Rejanah.

She shared that they will carry out the event very professionally focusing on traditional costumes as well as good wholesome etiquettes of participants.

Rejanah who is also RB founder, stressed that she had no intention whatsoever to usurp the importance of Unduk Ngadau in the State level platform.

“We respect the significance of the title and the virtues attributed to it,” she stressed in a statement on Saturday.

She shared that RB Miss Kaamatan-Arby Products Model participants are required to wear their traditional costume, speak in their native tongue and have knowledge of their traditional background.

Even though winners would be invited to paid photoshoots in future, they would not be exposed to indecencies or inappropriate attire, for instance.

She stressed that the Miss Kaamatan-Arby Products Model event will be carried out wholly online.