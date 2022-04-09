Passengers onboard Tawau-bound MAS flight MH2664 want transparent investigation on April 3 incident

TAWAU (April 9): Three passengers who boarded Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH2664 last Sunday (April 3) are seeking the airline and the Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority to conduct a transparent investigation into the plane’s emergency incident.

The passengers, Abdul Rahim Awang Nong, 48, Halimah Nasoha, 39, and Chui Ka Wai, 48, (HE), who lodged separate police report on the incident yesterday, also want the report of the investigation to be made public.

They could not accept the excuse given by MAS in a statement last Tuesday (April 5) that flight MH2664 from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) turned back due to technical issues with the aircraft and that the technical problems “were compounded by bad weather en route”.

Abdul Rahim said the weather at that time was good and the pilot had also turned off the seat belt sign, while the stewardess was serving food, when the aircraft plane suddenly went out of control.

“I am sure the plane was in a diving position. At at that time, only death came to mind with other passengers screaming and crying,” he told reporters here today.

Halimah claimed that she “floated” off her seat during the incident and was still traumatised by the incident which lasted about 10 minutes.

“The weather was fine then, and I had taken some pictures a few minutes before the incident, the sky was blue, there was no rain, it was a hot and shiny day.

“A thorough investigation should be conducted immediately on the black box as it involves public safety,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chui said he was also traumatised by the incident and since then, been having problems sleeping.

“Until now my chest still hurts. At that time I had finished drinking and wanted to sleep when the plane dived, I floated and at that time, I thought I would die, and when the plane landed and we got out of the plane, I noticed that all the passengers looked pale,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin confirmed having received the reports. ― Bernama