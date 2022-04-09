PBS hopes to play key role in solidifying GRS

TELUPID (April 9): The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) aspires to play a key role in consolidating the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

As the longest-surviving local party, its secretary-general Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the party possesses a wealth of experience that will help strengthen the coalition.

Support for PBS has also been overwhelming, he added, as it continues to gain traction in memberships with an increasing number of party divisions and branches.

“According to reports received from all divisional branches, our membership has been growing recently, and new branches are being established.

“This positive development bodes well for our efforts to strengthen GRS under the able leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“We need to solidify GRS because it is a platform for local Sabahan political

leaders to speak out in one voice in support of state rights and bringing them to the attention of federal government,” he stressed.

Joniston, who is also GRS information chief, was speaking at the Telupid PBS Annual General Meeting here, on Saturday.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Industry Minister and Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee; state Agriculture and Fisheries Assistant Minister and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib; state Rural Development Assistant Minister and Labuk assemblyman Samad Jambri; and PBS Telupid Division Chief and Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone J Kurum.

During the meeting, Joniston also received 420 new PBS membership applications.

“With anticipation of early parliamentary election, I urge all PBS divisions and branches to continue strengthening party at the grassroot level.

“We cannot be complacent, but must work together to fulfil our responsibilities to the people and to attract the youth,” he said.