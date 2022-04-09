Petronas employee arrested by MACC for suspected graft

KUCHING (April 9): Petronas has confirmed that one of its junior level executives had been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected graft.

In a statement on its website today, Petronas said it is committed to fully cooperate with the MACC in its investigations and staunchly condemns all forms of misconduct among its employees.

“To this end, Petronas has been working closely with the MACC since 2012 and will continue this collaboration to stamp out corruption within the Group.

“The Group has zero tolerance against corruption and will continue to leverage its internal mechanisms to prevent corrupt behaviour,” it said.

Petronas further stated that its Code of Conduct and Business Ethics expressly prohibits improper solicitation, bribery and other misconduct by employees, directors and third parties performing work or services for or on behalf of the companies in the Group.