Rhinos play important, challenging game today

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): Sabah FC are hoping to continue their winning run in today’s ‘Borneo Derby’ clash with Sarawak United FC in the Malaysia Super League.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said the match against their close neighbour is important and challenging as both teams have a long history and strong rivalry in the Malaysian football league.

He said the Rhinos must continue their focus and maintain their winning momentum after beating Melaka United FC to produce a positive result in tonight’s game (April 10).

“We are playing away and Sarawak United have the upper hand as they are playing in front of their fans.

“Tomorrow’s game (April 10) is an important match for us as we want to continue our winning run, while Sarawak United will want to record their first victory after only collecting one point from three matches in the Super League,” he said.

Kim Swee said the line-up will most likely be the same when they played against Melaka United FC and hoped the same squad can collect three points when they take on Sarawak United FC.

“The players know how important this game is. They have to stay focused and not make the same mistakes which will affect our chances in the league,” he said.