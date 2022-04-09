SEA Games: National Wushu squad face challenge of adapting to 2015 rules

KUALA LUMPUR (April 9): The national wushu squad will be facing the challenge of having to adap and making brief adjustments to old competition rules that will be applied at the SEA Games in Hanoi next month.

Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt said this follows the rules of the 2019 edition of the Games being changed to those of the 2015 edition.

“We received the notification on the change last week due to some referees from China not being able to leave their country to be judges in wushu events in Vietnam.

“However, the existing wushu squad have been given exposure to adapt to the higher standard 2019 rules,” he told Bernama at the National Sports Council (MSN) here today.

He said following the development, WFM was making thorough preparations to get the exponents to the Hanoi Games to make the necessary adjustments.

WFM are sending five athletes in Category A involving Clement Ting Su Wei and Yeap Wai Kin (Men’s Changquan & Daoshu + Gunshu); Tan Zhi Yan (Men’s Taijiaquan & Taijijian); Sydney Chin Sy Xuan (Women’s Taijiquan & Taijijian); and Kelvin Teng Kai Wen (Men’s 56kg Sanda).

Malaysia are also sending six exponents in Category B involving Calvin Lee Wai Leong (Men’s Nanquan, Nandao & Nangun); Mandy Cebelle Chen (Women’s Taijiquan & Taijijian); Pang Pui Yee (Women’s Changquan; Jianshu & Qiangshu); Lee Jia Rong (Women’s Changquan & Daoshu + Gunshu); Chong Jian Hwa (Men’s Sanda 65kg) and Vicky Hwa Chang (Men’s Sanda 70kg).

Costs for Category A athletes are fully borne by the MSN while for Category B the cost will be shouldered by the athletes concerned and will be refunded if they win a medal.

At the 2019 edition in the Philippines, the wushu contingent contributed two gold, one silver and one bronze medal to be ranked fourth out of nine competing countries. – Bernama