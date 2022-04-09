Taman Desa Wira’s earth-bund project gets RM20-million boost from government

KUCHING (April 9): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has obtained additional funding of RM20 million from the Sarawak government for earth-bund works on Taman Desa Wira here.

According to the minister, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, the project is currently under Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID)’s study, design and tender process, with the tender likely to be opened by the middle of this year.

“This RM20-million Taman Desa Wira’s earth-bund project is a continuity of the RM120-million drainage project,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The proposed 2km earth-bund would end at Sungai Maong’s left branch via Taman Desa Wira Lorong 5. The river would be widened and two tidal-control structures and a detention pond would be constructed.

Upon completion, the earth-bund should prevent flooding over the residential areas near the river. Moreover, the embankment perimeter would be turned into a recreational venue for the residents.

On another matter, Dr Sim called upon the contractor to expedite the current drainage project at Taman Desa Wira.

“The project would change the landscape of Taman Desa Wira and bring about better living environment for the residents upon its completion,” he said after attending a briefing conducted by DID Sarawak director Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.

Costing RM120 million, the Taman Desa Wira’s drainage project is run under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Phase 1, costing RM29 million, involves upgrading works on the drainage link to Sungai Maong, as well as upgrading and repair works on the monsoon drains at the residential areas.

Some lower-lying roads would also be filled in, and the drains at the residential areas would be upgraded to the cement variety, with the main drain and sub-drain width to be 1.5m and 1.2m, respectively.