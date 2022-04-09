‘Tarawih’ prayer saves family from fire which destroyed their house

KUCHING (April 9): A family in Kampung Binyuk, Kota Samarahan here lost their house, a car and a motorcycle to a fire which razed their belongings in an incident that happened on Thursday, April 7 around 8.54pm.

According to the spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a team of firefighters consisting of 18 personnel were deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at around 8:54pm.

Bomba Kota Samarahan along with Bomba Tabuan Jaya succeeded in extinguishing the fire at around 9:55pm.

“Other than the house, two vehicles, a Perodua Viva and a motorcycle were also completely destroyed by the fire,” said Bomba’s spokesperson.

No reports of any casualty or injuries were reported as the family was performing ‘tarawih’ prayer at a nearby mosque at the time of the incident.

Unfortunately, none of their belongings were able to be saved and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.