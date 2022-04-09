Two men injured in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Merapok

LAWAS (April 9): Two men were injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Merapok here in the wee hours today.

According to Lawas District Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Azman Ibrahim, Bomba Lawas received a distress call at 2.05am.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of five personnel in one fire engine and an EMRS (Emergency Medical Rescue Services) rushed to the scene.

“As soon as they arrived, they found that a Proton Wira had crashed into a tree by the roadside,” he said.

Azman said fortunately, both victims were not pinned to their seats.

“We immediately took out the victims using the Kendrix Extraction Device and a stretcher before sending them both to Lawas Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The operation ended at 3.10am.