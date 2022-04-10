2022 PKR party elections: Over 8,000 applications received for branch posts, says election committee chief

KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): Over 8,000 applications have been received for nominations for the 2022 PKR party elections involving branch level positions throughout the country as of 1pm today, PKR Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

When contacted by Bernama, she said the nominations, that began last Friday and ended today, went smoothly and were conducted online using the ADIL app.

PKR is having the nomination process using the ADIL app for the first time, she said, adding that there were a few technical difficulties as it was a new system but members were able to use it well.

“Members were unfamiliar with the app. So to speed up the nomination process, PKR opened physical nomination centres at each state to assist members who wished to nominate themselves using the ADIL app,” she said, adding that nominations for branch positions under ADIL would be closed by midnight.

Meanwhile, in Negri Sembilan, State Leadership Council secretary Nazri Kassim said almost 90 per cent of nominations were made online.

“The full list of total nominations, including new and old faces is not ready as we still have time till midnight for members to fill in their nominations,” he said.

In Melaka, a Melaka PKR spokesman said around 50 to 60 members used the facilities provided by the party’s information office at Gangsa, Durian Tunggal to fill up nomination forms since it was opened last Friday.

He said the facilities for members who did not know how to fill in the forms online, and there were some members who came as a group to register, while others did so on their own at home.

In Terengganu, state PKR secretary Wan Bukhari Wan Muhammad said many members praised the new method for the nomination using the ADIL app as it was easier, transparent and could be done anywhere anytime.

“Terengganu PKR is very satisfied with the cooperation received from the central leadership and candidates who are contesting in this election. Hopefully the campaigning will go on without any provocation,” he said.

Although Terengganu PKR has yet to finalise the list of candidates in the eight state branches, he said social media monitoring indicated that campaigning by candidates were still within the parameters allowed by the party.

In Kelantan, state leadership council chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Supardi Md Noor said the three-day nomination process went well without a hitch although there were some technical issues when members wanted to access the ADIL app.

Meanwhile in Perlis, the nomination process went smoothly and according to state PKR Women’s chief Gan Ay Ling, they did not receive any complaints about the implementation of the nomination process so far.

“The method used this time makes it easy for everyone and the objection process can also be made online after this. Previously, many people would get confused about the objection process till all sorts of problems occurred,” she said as she expressed her hope that all candidates would contest properly without creating any provocations.

The nominations in Kedah also went well and according to Kedah state PKR Election Committee coordinator Datuk Rashid Din, the final list of candidates is expected to be issued on April 19 after the objection and appeal processes have been completed.

“All the data is at the PKR Election Committee headquarters, they will compile all the nominations received before informing us at the state level,” he said.

In Penang, state PKR chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said he has yet to receive detailed feedback from the PKR Election Committee, including the full list of candidates as the process was still ongoing till midnight.

“PKR elections in this state involve 13 branches. As of yesterday, all branch chief nominations were completed except Kepala Batas and Permatang Pauh. I think they will do it by today,” he said.

In Selangor, state leadership council secretary Hamidi A Hasan said the nomination process for all 22 branches in the state went smoothly.

Meanwhile, Kuala Selangor PKR branch chief Juwairiya Zulkifli confirmed when contacted via Whatsapp that he would be defending his post and according to him, he is currently expecting a four-corner fight.

Also, former Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has confirmed that he sent his nomination to contact for the Gombak PKR branch chief post yesterday.

Farhash Wafa Salvador said as of now, he will take on Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is the incumbent. — Bernama