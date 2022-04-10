Anti-Party Hopping Bill: Ideas urges govt to include think-tanks, CSOs in its consultations

KUCHING (April 10): The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) is concerned that there will be further delay in tabling the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

Considering that the Bill was one of the key components of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and opposition, Ideas asserted that more serious and urgent efforts should have been made to obtain bipartisan support and for the tabling of the Bill during the last parliamentary session in order to meet the stipulated deadline.

“Now that the delay is confirmed, Ideas hopes that the government uses this opportunity to include think tanks and civil society organisations (CSOs) in its consultations.

“Time should be taken to carefully consider existing concerns that have been widely expressed,” said Ideas in a statement yesterday.

Ideas called on the government to immediately conduct meaningful and thorough deliberation on the draft Bill, in order that all potential gaps are addressed, before tabling a flawed Bill that may have counterproductive effects on democracy.

“Our concern remains to be on the definition of ‘hopping’, which we believe is similar to the concern some MPs have as well. In a matter of national importance such as party-hopping, it is crucial that the deliberative process is as inclusive as possible,” it pointed out.

Since the sitting tomorrow will be used solely to amend Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, Ideas said it is concerned that the exemption made to exclude party-hopping from freedom of association could potentially open the floodgates to more exemptions in the future, thus jeopardising the fundamental freedom of Malaysians to form, join and disband associations as they please.

Ideas hoped that the MPs will bear this in mind as they vote tomorrow.

It said it echoed Prof Wong Chin Huat’s suggestion that “the Bill should be put on a conscience vote, not only as a package at the Second and Third Readings, but also on each of its clauses in the committee stage”.

“On an issue as crucial and divisive as party-hopping, MPs should have the freedom to express their concerns and engage in meaningful debates in Parliament, where their views will be recorded and made public. This is important to ensure trust in our democratic institutions,” Ideas added.