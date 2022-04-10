Covid-19: Sarawak records 224 new cases, five deaths

KUCHING (April 10): The daily new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued its downward trend with 224 new infections while the state recorded five deaths including three brought-in-dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said all the fatalities involved senior citizens and the three BID cases were all from Betong district.

“The first BID case involved a 62-year-old woman from Betong whose body was brought to Saratok Hospital on March 17. She had no known medical history.

“The second BID case involved a man aged 77 who suffered from high blood pressure and kidney disease while the third BID involved a 78-year-old woman who suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, and dyslipidaemia,” said the committee, adding their bodies were brought to Saratok Hospital on March 19 and March 24 respectively.

As for the other fatalities, SDMC said one was recorded in Sri Aman district involving a man aged 71 who suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney illness who passed away at Sri Aman Hospital on April 7.

The other death involved a 61-year-old man from Sibu who passed away at Sibu Hospital on April 8. He had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

On the 224 new Covid-19 cases, SDMC said of the total, 102 cases were asymptomatic while 115 others displayed mild symptoms.

“Two cases were reported in Category 3 (pneumonia), two cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) while there were three cases in Category 5 involving patients with pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.”

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative total of 302,457 Covid-19 cases.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching district registered 67 new cases followed by Bintulu (35), Sibu (30) and Miri (29).

Single-digit cases were reported in Limbang (9), Samarahan (8), five each in Sri Aman, Bau and Simunjan, Sarikei (4), three each in Serian, Lundu, Marudi and Kapit, two each in Kabong, Kanowit and Dalat and one case respectively in Mukah, Pusa, Saratok, Tebedu, Subis, Beluru and Meradong.

No new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, and the number of active clusters in the state remains at four.

SDMC also said the police issued seven compounds in Kuching, all for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code when entering a premises, bringing the total of compounds issued to 13,807 to date.