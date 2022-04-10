Fire destroys SUV at Jalan Matang Banjaran Serapi in Kuching

KUCHING (April 10): A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was completely destroyed in a fire at Jalan Matang Banjaran Serapi here at around 10pm last night

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), 10 firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene after receiving a call on the incident.

“The fire was successfully extinguished and the operation ended at around 10.50pm,” it said.

Bomba said no injuries were reported during the incident the cause of the fire is still under investigation.