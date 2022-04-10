HDC Housing Scheme tenants to continue enjoying 50 pct discount until June

KUCHING (April 10): More than 3,200 tenants across Sarawak under the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Housing Scheme will continue to enjoy a 50 per cent discount from January to June this year.

In a statement yesterday, HDC said the discount is being offered under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) aid package announced on Jan 28 this year.

“The amount of discount is estimated to cost over RM2.6 million,” said the corporation in the statement shared by Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, on his Facebook page today.

For more information or enquiries on the discount, call HDC headquarters on 082-444381.