Tuaran improving, roads in Kota Belud remain closed

TUARAN (April 10): Several areas affected by floods on Sunday morning continue to recover as floodwaters recede, but a house suffered some damage when a landslip occurred on Sunday evening while several roads in Kota Belud were closed to all vehicles.

The Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement that 10 victims affected by the landslip were relocated to their family members’ homes in Kampung Nuga Lapasan Tengilan, Tamparuli.

Currently, no temporary relief centre has been opened and the APM is also monitoring the condition of the river bank at the end of the Wokok bridge, Kampung Kauluan due to erosion.

Meanwhile, the Kota Belud District Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that 15 other villages were also affected by the floods.

The affected villages included Kampung Siasai Tamu, Kampung Kota Belud, Kampung Bobot, Kampung Ejuk, Kampung Menunggui, Kampung Lebak Engad, Kampung Linau, Kampung Sembirai, Kampung Taun Gusi Keranjangan, Kampung Gunding, Kampung Marajah, Kampung Song-Song, Kampung Sadok-Sadok, Kampung Lingkodon and Kampung Suang Punggur.

Several roads were also closed , including the Jalan Kota Belud-Kudat Bypass (Sembirai), Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Kampung Siasai Tamu, Jalan Kampung Menunggui, Jalan Kampung Lebak Engad and Jalan Kampung Linau.

Also, the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) advised motorists using the Kota Kinabalu-Kudat road to use several other alternative routes as the route at M75.20 Linau and Kota Belud Bypass (Sembirai) have been closed temporarily since 6 am Sunday.

Alternative roads include Jalan Kota Kinabalu Kudat – Jalan Sangkir 1 -Jalan Sangkir 2, Jalan Kota Kinabalu Kudat – Jalan Botong Rosok – Jalan Sorob – Jalan Tambulion Piasau – Jalan Kota Belud- Ranau – Pekan Kota Belud.

“Please follow all instructions and safety signs to avoid any untoward incidents,” the department added.

Meanwhile, Lintas Fire and Rescue Station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said five houses at the Telipok Settlement Scheme here have been affected by a landslide early yesterday morning.

She said the department received an emergency call via the MERS999 line at 5.59 am before rushing to the scene located 26 kilometres away, and thus far no victims were involved in the incident.

“The affected house owners have been asked to vacate their homes as soil movement is still taking place. The operation ended at about 7.16 am,” she said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

In a related development, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday issued an advisory on tropical storm Megi which can cause strong winds in Sabah waters.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 12.30 pm, said that based on observations at 11 am yesterday, the tropical storm was detected at 10.7 degrees north latitude and 125.6 degrees east longitude, about 101 kilometres (km) northeast of Surigao City, Philippines.

The storm with a maximum wind speed of 65 km per hour is located 985 km northeast of Sandakan, Sabah.