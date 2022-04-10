Lan Berambeh Sungkei on April 23 set to host 10,000

SIBU (April 10): More than 10,000 people are expected to join the ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei 2022’ programme, to take place at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here this April 23 commencing at 5.30pm.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee said based on feedback received, about 10,000 people had joined the mass breaking-of-fast event previously.

“After a lapse of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I believe more people would be joining. Based on feedback from Facebook, many people have expressed interest in joining this mass breaking-of-fast, which is open to all. I also hope more non-Muslims would join this casual potluck-picnic-style breaking-of-fast.

“Please bring your own food. The committee will only provide the ‘kurma’ (dates),” said the Nangka assemblyman after handing over a contribution of RM5,000 each to 36 mosques and suraus in Sibu District at Surau Darul Jannah, Kampung Datu Baru here yesterday.

On a suggestion to hold the event three days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Dr Annuar said that might not be feasible as Muslims would be busy preparing for the celebration.

“Furthermore, those returning from outstation would want to catch up with family members.”

He added that the standard operating procedures for the event would be announced soon.