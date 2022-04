KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): The Health Ministry today recorded 10,177 new Covid-19 infections as of yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the bulk of those who contracted the coronavirus were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms while 31 patients were placed in Category 3, another 14 patients in Category 4 and 18 falling under Category 5 for the most severe symptoms.

He also said ventilator usage is currently at 12 per cent. – Malay Mail

