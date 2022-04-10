Masidi urges Sabahans to continue adhering to SOPs to stem Covid-19 spread

KOTA KINABALU (April 10): Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has reminded the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19.

This is because the people’s compliance to the SOPs will determine the success or failure of the efforts to control the spread of the virus, said Masidi who is the state Covid-19 spokesperson.

“It is the community… therefore it is important that the community themselves play their role and ensure that they abide with all the SOPs enforced. That is their contribution towards the success of our fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he said.

Masidi who was met at Qhazanah Sabah Group’s breaking of fast with welfare home children in Tuaran said this when asked about the crowd at the Ramadan bazaar which made a comeback after two years of absence.

Masidi pointed out that each Ramadan bazaar has its own SOP therefore it is the responsibility of the public to comply with what has been enforced.

“We have seen the photos of the crowd at Ramadan bazaar but I assume the local authorities there are still able to control the situation,” he said.

Earlier during the event, Masidi who is also Second Finance Minister, witnessed Qhazanah Sabah Group handing over its business tithe obligation for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021, amounting to RM376,013.00 to the Sabah government.

Qhazanah Sabah Berhad chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Salleh Said Keruak handed over the business tithe to Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis) president Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Yahya Hussin.