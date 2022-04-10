MetMalaysia issues advisory on tropical storm Megi which can cause strong winds in Sabah waters

KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory on tropical storm Megi which can cause strong winds in Sabah waters.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 12.30 pm, said that based on observations at 11 am today, the tropical storm was detected at 10.7 degrees north latitude and 125.6 degrees east longitude, about 101 kilometres (km) northeast of Surigao City, Philippines.

The storm with a maximum wind speed of 65 km per hour is located 985 km northeast of Sandakan, Sabah. – Bernama