Ministry warns against weighing scales tampering

MUKAH (April 10): Oil palm fruit collectors are warned not to tamper with weighing scales used.

According to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Mukah chief Salihin Den, this is to protect oil palm farmers and smallholders following the increase in oil palm prices.

A three-day Ops Sawit held jointly by KPDNHEP and Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) March 21 to 23 focused on oil palm buyers in Kuala Matu, Igan, Mukah, Balingian and Selangau.

During the operation ten premises were inspected with one compounded RM3,000 for using unverified weighing scales.

Also present during the operation were Stephen Jenang Mandit and Rachel Saika from MPOB Bintulu.

Oil palm fruit sellers may file complaints at e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or call Ez ADU KPDNHEP hotline 1-800-886-800. Alternatively, send a WhatsApp message to 019-848800/019-2794317 or visit the nearest KPDNHEP office.