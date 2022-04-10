Missing elderly man found safe by plantation workers

KUCHING (April 10): A 59-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday was found safe by a group of Indonesian workers in an oil plam plantation not far from Kampung Pridan, Serian.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), James Ringen is currently receiving treatment at Serian Hospital.

“The Indonesian workers found him at 5.50pm today.

“The victim was weak in the legs when he was found but otherwise, he is healthy,” Bomba said in a statement.

The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation covered an area within a 2 kilometre radius from James’s last probable location.

“He had went out to the oil palm plantation on April 8 but did not return home.

“A police report was only lodged this morning after a search, conducted by the victim’s son and a group of villages earlier, turned up with nothing,” said Bomba.

It added the SAR operation included their K9 unit as well as 36 villagers.

“Just as we were about to call off the search for the day, we were informed by the police that James had already been found and brought to Serian Hospital,” Bomba said, adding the SAR operation officially concluded at 7pm today.