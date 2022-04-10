Sabah’s new cases increase to 124 but sporadic infections drop to 48 pct

KOTA KINABALU (April 10): Sabah has recorded an increase of 18 new Covid-19 cases from 106 yesterday to 124 today, but sporadic infections have dropped to 48 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 11 districts reported higher number of daily cases, albeit at a low rate.

He said Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 33 new cases, which was an increase of nine cases from 24 the day before.

He said Tuaran (+6), Papar (+1), Beaufort (+2) and Putatan (+2) also recorded an increase, but cases in Penampang has decreased by one compared to a rise of seven cases on Saturday.

Meanwhile, he said nine districts have showed marginal decrease in cases, with Sandakan recorded the largest reduction of four cases.

Four districts reported two-digit cases, including Tuaran which saw a jump from eight to 14 cases. Sixteen districts registered single-digit cases compared to 17 the day before.

Seven districts recorded zero new case, namely Semporna, Beluran, Telupid, Kunak, Nabawan, Tongod and Kalabakan.

Overall, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the infections in Sabah was stable despite the increase of 18 cases, with a balanced number of districts recorded an increase and decrease in infections.

“In fact, the percentage of sporadic infections today has dropped to 48 per cent compared to 64 per cent the day before.”

He added that 120 of the 124 new patients were in Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.