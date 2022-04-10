Salleh: Sabah Umno leaders-Musa meeting just a get together among old friends

KOTA KINABALU (April 10): Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said said the meeting between several Sabah Umno leaders including himself and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman was just a get together among old friends.

“There is no agenda, he is an old friend (and) my former chief. It is our responsibility to ensure that we take the opportunity to get in touch with everyone,” said Salleh when asked about the photograph which was posted on social media showing him and several other Sabah Umno leaders with Musa.

Besides Salleh, Sabah Umno and Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah Umno deputy chief Datuk Yakub Khan and state Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin were also seen in the photograph.

Salleh pointed out that Musa, who is also former Sabah Umno chief, has done a lot for the state and that the latter also wants to see the cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to be further strengthened.

Salleh pointed out that as a politician who is open, he has been photographed with many people including DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We cannot be divided just because of differences in opinions, we have to celebrate our differences,” he said, adding that a good leader is someone who can manage the differences.

“A leader is tested when there is a problem and the individual’s ability to manage the problems is the key to good leadership,” Salleh said.