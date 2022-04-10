Sarawak continues to lead in PICKids with 67.3 pct given Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (April 10): Sarawak has continued to lead in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 67.3 per cent of its children aged five to 11 having been administered at least the first vaccine dose as of Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, Sarawak’s PICKids percentage was way above the national rate of 36.1 per cent.

Other states and territories that also registered higher PICKids rates than the national rate were Johor (44.8 per cent), Penang (44.7 per cent), Melaka (44.2 per cent), Klang Valley (43.2 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (40.5 per cent), Labuan (40.3 per cent) and Perak (37.2 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17 who have received at least two doses, Sarawak’s rate of 91.8 per cent was equal to the national rate.

Other states that recorded vaccination rates for this age group lower than the national rate were Pahang (85.8 per cent), Kelantan (84.2 per cent) and Sabah (74.3 per cent).

Sarawak’s 91 per cent of adults had been administered at least two doses but this percentage was lower than the national rate of 97.6 per cent.

Klang Valley recorded the highest immunisation rate for adults at 118.1 per cent, and Sabah had the lowest rate at 77 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak also recorded a lower vaccination rate of 76.7 per cent than the national rate of 79.3 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the adults vaccination rate table with 95 per cent while Kelantan was placed at the bottom with 61.4 per cent.

As of Friday, more than 6.13 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.4 million were first doses followed by more than 2.16 million second doses and over 1.56 million boosters.