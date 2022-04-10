Two-acre site tagged for Kpg Goebilt new mosque

KUCHING (April 10): A two-acre site has been identified for the construction of a new mosque in Kampung Goebilt at Jalan Bako here.

According to the Deputy Minister for Energy and Environment Sustainability of Sarawak Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, the site sits behind the present Masjid Nur Hidayatis Salam.

“This project was approved by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg before the 12th Sarawak election. The land was donated by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

“We are now waiting for the Land and Survey Department to complete the survey works,” he told reporters after launching Kuching North City Commission (DBKU)’s ‘Bubur Pedas Kejiranan Mesra’ (KJM) programme at Dewan Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi in Kampung Goebilt yesterday.

Held in connection with the fasting month of Ramadan, the programme covered 48 local KJM areas.

Amongst the sponsors of this programme were Tabung Baitumal Sarawak, Welfare Department Sarawak, Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS), Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) Sarawak, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd Sarawak, and the SEDC itself.

Dr Hazland, who is Demak Laut assemblyman, continued: “Costing RM6 million, the new mosque would have the capacity to accommodate 1,000 people at one time upon completion, which would take about two years after project kick-off.

“It is high time for the village to have a new mosque as the old one can barely accommodate the present congregation.

“Once completed, the new mosque will not only cater to the needs of the villagers of Kampung Goebilt and its surrounding areas, but also the hundreds of workers at the Sejingkat power station.”

According to the state deputy minister, there are 16 mosques in the Demak Laut constituency, and Masjid Nur Hidayatis Salam is among the oldest.