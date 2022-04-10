Uggah: RM39 mil to build ‘missing link’ Pakan-Layar road

PAKAN (April 10): An allocation of RM39 million had been approved to build a 6km ‘missing link’ road between Pakan/Ulu Julau/Ulu Kota road and another road in Layar area.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah announced the god news when he officiated at the opening of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pakan branch delegates conference here yesterday.

“Once completed, the proposed straight link road would shorten the travel distance from Pakan to Kuching and other places in southern Sarawak by about 50km or one to two hours’ journey,” said Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

The road would also open up vast tracts of land along the Pakan-Layar road for agriculture, thereby complementing the state government’s aspiration to turn Betong and Sarikei divisions into ‘food basket of Sarawak’, he said.

“When I flew from Betong to here (Pakan) this (yesterday) morning, I noticed vast tracts of land along the two roads; one in Layar and another at Pakan/Ulu Julau/Ulu Kota which have entered the final phase (phase 3) and is nearing completion,” he said.

Uggah, who earlier on attended a briefing on development programme being planned in Pakan District, presented by Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua at Pakan District Office, urged the implementing agencies to look into ways to expedite the realization of rural transformation programmes (RTP).

For instance, when a road project was intended to facilitate rural connectivity, the implementing agencies ought to consider how to achieve the objective with the available funds.

“The implementing agencies could decide on the standard of road to be built with the available funds. The road could be of R1 or R3 standard,” he said.

He also suggested using river gravels as material for the construction of rural roads.

Sarikei divisional engineer Toh Chee Leong, acting Pakan District Officer Yalin Asan and heads of various departments and agencies were also present during the briefing.

Meanwhile, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan, who was also present, said the people of Pakan were keenly looking forward for the proposed link road to materialise soon as it would benefit them socially and economically.

“I consider the proposed link road as part of rural transformation propgrammes,” he added.