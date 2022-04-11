100 arrive in Sabah on Firefly’s inaugural flight from Penang

KOTA KINABALU (April 11): The inaugural Penang-Kota Kinabalu Firefly flight arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at 4.50pm on Monday.

The flight has a 60 percent occupancy with 100 passengers.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin and his assistant minister, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai were present at the airport to welcome the passengers.

He added that air connectivity was crucial for Sabah’s connection and said that the flight from Penang would connect Sabah to the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

“The Firefly flight will allow accessibility to the people and tourism,” he said.

He urged more Malaysians to visit Sabah and explore various attractive destinations.

“We welcome airlines coming into Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, MASwings Chief Operating Officer Captain Nasaruddin Abu Bakar said that the response from online bookings for the airline had been very encouraging.

He added that a total of 116 passengers were booked for the returning flight to Penang on Monday.

He also said that only one Firefly flight was servicing the Penang-Kota Kinabalu-Penang route until April 24, after which, two flights would be deployed to service the route beginning April 25.