Anwar to defend PKR presidency in upcoming party polls

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no intention of giving up his post for the 2022 to 2024 term in the party’s internal election this month.

There has not been any indication of a challenger so far.

“He has put up his application to contest through the ADIL app as of 12.14pm,” a statement on Anwar’s Facebook account said today.

The PKR election is slated for April 22 to 29, and will be followed by its national congress from June 10 to 12. – Malay Mail



MORE TO COME