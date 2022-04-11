Bintulu folk ready to welcome Hari Raya in the endemic phase

BINTULU (April 11): For the past two years, Hari Raya Aidilfitri has been celebrated on a small scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the country now transitioning into endemicity, Muslims here are ready to welcome back family members, relatives and friends for the celebration, though with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures still in place.

Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, 52, told The Borneo Post yesterday that he would only conduct a ‘mini’ Hari Raya open house this year, by inviting only immediate family members and close friends.

“Most can only celebrate moderately as some, if not all, have been financially affected with salary reduction and worst, losing their job,” he said, adding however he was glad that Hari Raya could be celebrated in a normal way this year.

Abdul Rahman believed the transition to the endemic phase would bring hope of recovery to the public and the economy.

“With the reopening of the country’s border, however, we should expect some new cases but hopefully, the Ministry of Health can tackle the issues effectively. Everyone plays a crucial role which is to comply with the SOPs when in public and maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” he said.

Noriha Ali, 59, said she would only invite immediate family members to her open house for fear of Covid-19 infection.

“This is our preventive measure for the sake of our small children and high-risk groups at home,” she emphasised, adding that her family’s Hari Raya celebration this year would be more or less like during the previous two years.

Fariza Sarkawi, 40, said this year’s celebration would be a simple one, with only family members and a few invited friends.

“We are thankful that things have eased up and that the government has allowed for festivals to be celebrated.

“We are excited to celebrate it with families and close friends, but still adhering to the SOPs,” she said and noted that she would not accept those who have fever or feel unwell to her Hari Raya open house.

For Maraini Jaafar, 54, this Hari Raya will be a somber occasion for her as her husband had just passed away in February this year.

“I’ll just prepare some food for the first day of Raya for family members, perhaps some biscuits, but definitely no new Raya clothing,” she said.

For those who are celebrating it, Maraini advised them to comply with the SOPs when visiting houses and for the host to limit the number of guests in the house at any one time.

“We must all be ready to live a normal life, despite all the worries and the circumstances. Most importantly, we must not be too complacent or let our guard down.

“We pray that this year’s Hari Raya be celebrated in full of love and care for the wellbeing of each and every one of us,” she added.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his speech at the ‘Sumbangsih Raya 2022’ held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here on April 8, called upon those intending to hold open-house events during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri to ensure that their visitors are within reasonable numbers and to abide with the SOPs.